Evan Longoria Returns to Giants Lineup Saturday Night
August 14Grant WhiteSportsGrid
On Saturday night, Evan Longoria returns to the San Francisco Giants lineup after missing the last two months with a left shoulder injury. The injury occurred when Longoria collided with Brandon Crawford while trying to field a grounder. Longoria was initially expected to miss four to six weeks but has been out for over two months while rehabilitating the injury.
Longoria has been a key part of the Giants‘ resurgence this season. The veteran third baseman was slugging .516 before going down with the shoulder injury and was on pace for the second-best on-base plus slugging percentage of his career. If he can pick up where he left off, it will go a long way to helping the Giants secure their first division title since 2012.
Wilmer Flores was the everyday third baseman for the Giants with Longo on the shelf. Flores will continue to serve as a utility infielder and will play first on Saturday night. Longoria carries a $2,500 salary on the late night slate at FanDuel, with Flores’s listed at $3,000.
The Giants are -205 home favorites over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. The total sits at 8.5, with the over bought up to -112.
