Evan Mobley Set to Return Saturday Night vs. Magic

When Evan Mobley sprained his elbow on November 15, he was expected to miss at least two to four weeks. It’s only appropriate that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ third-overall pick returns Saturday because his recovery is nothing short of magic.

https://twitter.com/kelseyyrusso/status/1464739170635722759

Mobley returned in advance of the most optimistic timeline, recovering from the elbow injury that could have kept him out for nearly a month in 12 days. It’s not clear from Kelsey Russo’s tweet whether Mobley will start against the Orlando Magic, but he is available if needed. The USC product has lived up to the hype this season, averaging 14.6 points and 8.0 rebounds in 15 games.

Dean Wade started three games at power forward with Mobley out of the lineup, with Lauri Markkanen filling in for one game. Wade’s usage will take a hit with Mobley back in action.

The Cavaliers have dropped five straight games but enter tonight’s game as favorites. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cavs priced as -10 chalk against the struggling Magic.