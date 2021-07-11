Evan White Could Miss the Rest of the Season

The Seattle Mariners are preparing to make it through the rest of the season with youngster Evan White. The M’s started the season with White as their regular first baseman before he went down with a right hip flexor injury. White hasn’t played since May 14 and recently had a setback during a rehabilitation stint.
That leads Mariners’ General Manager Jerry Dipoto to believe that White might not play again this season, as the injury appears more severe than originally anticipated.
Ty France has taken over first-base duties and has been a big part of the Mariners’ early-season success. France is third on the team in on-base plus slugging percentage among batters with at least 100 at-bats and has already set career highs in runs, home runs, and runs batted in.
The Mariners continue a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels in Seattle tonight. FanDuel Sportsbook has the home side installed as +100 underdogs, with a total set at 8.5.
