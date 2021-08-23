Everson Griffen Signs With Vikings

Griffin spent last year with the Lions and Cowboys, but he will be heading back where it all started. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Vikings, and he officially signed a deal to rejoin the squad on Monday. He racked 74.5 sacks during his previous stint with the Vikings, including a career-high 13.0 in 2017. Overall, Griffin racked up at least 8.0 sacks in five of his final six seasons with the Vikings.

Griffin’s numbers were down last year, but he still has the ability to get after the quarterback. He ranked 25th among qualified edge rushers in Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade, and the Vikings need some help in that department. They finished with just 23 sacks last year and ranked 28th in adjusted sack rate.

The Vikings posted a disappointing 7-9 record last year, but they are expected to bounce back in 2021-22. Their win total over/under is listed at 8.5 on Fanduel Sportsbook, and they’re listed at -106 to make the playoffs.