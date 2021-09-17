Expect Bills’ Zack Moss To Play In Week 2

Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports that Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided somewhat of an explanation why running back Zack Moss was a healthy scratch in Week 1.

Sean McDermott says that the health of RB Zack Moss in training camp contributed to making him inactive in Week 1. Says he’s looked good in practice this week. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 17, 2021

McDermott candidly said that Moss’s health during training camp played a role in him being inactive. He went on to say that Moss has looked good during practice this week which might suggest that he was struggling with his conditioning. Nonetheless, the Utah product will likely suit this weekend when the Bills take on the Dolphins in Miami.

That probably means Buffalo will utilize more of a running back by committee with Moss and Devin Singletary splitting time. As a result, neither running back should be high on your fantasy board to start this weekend.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds. Team futures are also available in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.