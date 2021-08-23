Expect Christian McCaffrey To Be A Workhorse Once Again

McCaffrey Will Be The Bell Cow

After playing in just three games a season ago, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is still the consensus first overall pick in fantasy drafts heading into the season. With a high right ankle sprain, a shoulder, and a quadriceps injury last season, he was a fantasy bust due to his inability to stay on the field. Don’t be surprised to see his old form on full display with a bounceback campaign this year. The important thing to remember is the level of caution that Carolina had last season with his injuries. They knew he would be around next season and were aware that with the postseason unlikely, they wanted him to be 100% to play him.

Don’t Let The Injuries Alarm You In Your Drafts

It’s also the first real injury adversity that McCaffrey has suffered in his career. His only other injury history came when a hip injury kept him out against Notre Dame in October 2016, but he has never missed another game due to injury until last season. Even though injuries derailed his 2020 season, a generally healthy track record and profoundly high potential of volume as the focal point of the Carolina offense are far too much to pass up with the top pick.

Carolina Panthers Odds

The Carolina Panthers are 4.5 point favorites against the New York Jets in their Week 1 matchup of the NFL season, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.