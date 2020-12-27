Ezekiel Elliott Expected to Play

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to play for the Cowboys Week 16 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Elliott has been limited with a calf injury, missing the Cowboys Week 15 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The lead running back for the team, Elliott has rushed for 832 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games this season. He also accounts for more than 60% of the Cowboys’ market share of rushes and 37% of red zone opportunities, leading the team.

The Cowboys face a Philadelphia Eagles defense who have allowed 17.37 points to opposing running backs this season.

He is priced at $7,000 on FanDuel.

If Elliott is unable to go this week, expect Tony Pollard to resume lead back duties for the Cowboys. In Week 15, Pollard rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-33 win against the 49ers.

The Cowboys are a 3-point home underdog against the Eagles on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 50 total.