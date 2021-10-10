Ezekiel Elliott To Play in Week 5 Against Giants

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to play Sunday in a Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1447041130961461253

Elliott, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury, was limited in practice throughout the week. Barring any setbacks during pregame warmups should see a full allotment of carries. The star running back last played in a 36-28 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, rushing for 143 yards on 20 attempts and one touchdown. Elliott is an essential piece to the Cowboys’ high-powered offense, responsible for 51% of the carries in the backfield, which lead the team.

The Cowboys square off against a Giants’ defense that ranks 26th in rush DVOA. With the Cowboys currently 7-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, expect Elliott to see an uptick in production if Dallas is leading toward the end of the game to run out the clock. Elliott should also see work through the passing game, especially in a matchup with a 52.5-point total, the highest on the slate.