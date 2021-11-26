Ezekiel Elliott’s Fantasy Outlook

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dallas Cowboys could limit running back Ezekiel Elliott’s touches while he continues to recover from a knee injury.

From @GMFB: The #Cowboys may alter Zeke Elliott's touches as he deals with a bone bruise in his knee, while #Raiders TE Darren Waller will have tests today on a knee injury suffered last night. He was not in a lot of pain late, so maybe good news there. pic.twitter.com/yol4PsuPr8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

While the injury has troubled Elliott for much of the season, he reaggravated it in Week 11 against the Chiefs in the first quarter. The former Ohio State left the game momentarily but managed to return to play 44 of 64 snaps in the loss.

However, the Cowboys might have already put their plan into motion as Elliott carried the ball only nine times in Week 12 against the Raiders while backup, Tony Pollard, carried the ball ten times. Neither running back had a great day in the backfield as Dallas averaged just 3.2 yards per carrying on 20 rushing attempts.

Thus, fewer touches for Elliott means he’s less attractive as a fantasy option. In contrast, Pollard looks like the much more appealing option moving forward.

