Falcons sign first-round pick Kyle Pitts to $32.9M rookie deal

The number four overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has inked his rookie contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Kyle Pitts, the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history, just became a very rich man.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1409918133972897799

The 20-year-old former Florida Gator receives a $21 million signing bonus, and there is a fifth-year team option on the deal.

Pitts is expected to make an immediate fantasy impact after a stellar two seasons in Florida. The 6 ft 6 in, 245-pound pass-catcher, had 54 receptions for 649 yards to go along with five touchdown catches in his first full year as the starter in 2019. Pitts was named to the First Team All-SEC after his breakout season and followed it up with more in 2020. In an eight-game COVID-shortened campaign, Pitts came away with 12 touchdowns and added 43 catches for 770 yards. The Philadelphia native was a unanimous All-American and won the John Mackey Award as the most outstanding tight end in college football in 2020.

The Falcons are -3.5 point home favorites at the FanDuel Sportsbook when they host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.