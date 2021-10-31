Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Stepping Away From Football To Focus On Mental Health

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is stepping away from football indefinitely in order to focus on his mental health, per his Twitter.

Ridley was ruled a surprise inactive for the team’s 19-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers due to a personal matter. He also missed Week 6 for the same reasoning and has now chosen to step away from the team indefinitely. The fourth-year player was expected to break out in a big way this season with the departure of teammate Julio Jones. It’s been a lackluster start to the year with just 31 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns to start the year.

Expect wide receiver Russell Gage and tight end Kyle Pitts to step up in the passing game to help fill the void left behind during Ridley’s absence.

NFL Live Betting With FanDuel

You can bet on every NFL game all season long through lines, totals, props, and more only at the FanDuel Sportsbook.