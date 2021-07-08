FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Thursday 7/8/21

We have a smaller seven-game slate on our hands tonight, and that includes rain issues in both Baltimore and New York. Thankfully, that shouldn’t affect the top arms on the board, as we have a duel of aces out west in San Diego. But we’ll want to keep an eye on that Baltimore contest, with the Toronto Blue Jays yet again standing out as a top stack.

Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel’s main slate and help give you a starting point when you’re building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you’re looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups — we’ve got you covered!

Let’s check out the top options on tonight’s main slate.

Pitchers

Yu Darvish ($11,400) and Max Scherzer ($10,900): Darvish and Scherzer face off in Petco Park as the headliners of tonight’s slate. Both hurlers have strong peripheral numbers over the last 30 days, including strikeout rates hovering around 33% — in case you’re worried about post-foreign substance performance — so you really can’t go wrong with either one from an upside perspective.

But Darvish arguably gets the overall nod due to his easier matchup against the Nationals. Neither offense is a great matchup for strikeouts, but the Nats’ active roster owns a 96 wRC+ versus right-handers this season, while the Padres are a more formidable 104. Meanwhile, Darvish has produced excellent marks all season, putting up a 3.30 SIERA, 30.6% strikeout rate, and 6.0% walk rate.

Scherzer has been an absolute rock for the Nats, though. He’s scored 42 or more FanDuel points in all but two starts since the beginning of May (11 starts). One was an injury-shortened outing in which he faced one batter, and in the other, he still managed to score 39 points. And one of the main reasons for this is he’s regularly allowed to log 100-plus pitches, which is just something we don’t see all the time these days. Scherzer also has better season-long numbers than Darvish, owning a 2.83 SIERA, 35.5% strikeout rate, and 5.9% walk rate.

Again, Davish gets a small edge here based solely on opponent, but both guys are top arms to get exposure to tonight.

Tyler Mahle ($8,900): Particularly when factoring in the weather in other games, Mahle emerges a top value on the slate, and he’s actually right there with Darvish and Scherzer in strikeout rate over the past month at just over 33%. His overall 2021 marks also compare favorably with them, boasting a 3.52 SIERA, 29.9% strikeout rate, and 8.3% walk rate.

Best of all, Mahle faces the Brewers, who come in with an 89 wRC+ and 25.7% strikeout rate versus righties. Walks will sometimes be an issue for Mahle, and he’s had some mediocre results of late, but he’s the best contender to keep up with the high-salaried aces tonight.

Pitchers

Toronto Blue Jays: Deciding what to do about the Blue Jays could be the trickiest decision of the night. On the one hand, they have easily the highest implied total (6.09) against overmatched left-hander Keegan Akin. On the other hand, this game could be a washout.

The good news is the weather ought to reduce roster percentages for what would otherwise be a massively popular stack. So, if things are still looking dicey but playable closer to lock and you’re willing to take the plunge, it could ultimately pay off. This is one to keep a close eye on to decide whether it’s worth the risk or not.

As for the matchup itself, Akin has a 5.29 xFIP, 16.8% strikeout rate, and 9.2% walk rate versus righties while allowing a 41.2% fly-ball rate. He’s given up 1.82 home runs per nine innings in the split, as well.

Toss in Camden Yards and the wind blowing out, and we could have another onslaught from Toronto’s bats. And you know the drill: prioritize all the usual studs but otherwise fit in whoever you can in a spot like this. While Teoscar Hernandez ($3,500), Randal Grichuk ($3,600), and Lourdes Gurriel ($3,300) are slowly seeing their salaries tick up, they remain slightly easier to roster in than the guys at the top of the order.

Minnesota Twins: Another reason the Blue Jays are intriguing despite the weather is that there’s a fairly significant drop-off after them. While the Twins have the next best implied total (4.91), this isn’t a perfect matchup against left-hander Tarik Skubal, who is capable of racking up punchouts off a 27.6% strikeout rate. But Skubal is hardly perfect himself against righties, issuing too many free passes (10.6% walk rate) and home runs (2.17 per nine innings), so there’s a path to some big innings for Minnesota. On top of that, Detroit‘s bullpen has struggled this season and is bottom-10 in both SIERA and xFIP.

Nelson Cruz ($4,000) is the obvious top play, and it helps that most of the other Twins have low salaries, including others who will bat right-handed like Jorge Polanco ($3,100), Miguel Sano ($2,800), and Ryan Jeffers ($2,100). Josh Donaldson ($3,300) also rises toward the top of the wishlist if he returns. After that, it’s a matter of mixing in any top lefties to round out the stacks in case it’s an early exit for Skubal.

Detroit Tigers: It never feels super great to recommend a team like the Tigers, but it’s that kind of slate. They actually have one of the better implied totals (4.59) due to a plus spot versus J.A. Happ. The veteran left-hander is enduring a forgettable campaign with a 6.09 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, and it’s unlikely to improve much considering his 4.98 SIERA and 17.6% strikeout rate. The fly-ball pitcher is getting hammered by the long ball, too, and 15 of the 16 dingers he’s allowed have come to righties.

None of the Tigers have high salaries, so they also pair well with the top hurlers and/or Blue Jays bats on this slate. Jonathan Schoop ($3,000) and Eric Haase ($2,900) are probably our best bets in terms of right-handed pop, and then it’s just a matter of rounding things out based on batter order and which positions you need to fill.

Others to Consider: Cleveland Indians