FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Wednesday 6/30/21

We have another compelling group of hurlers to choose between on Wednesday’s main slate, with some of the top arms getting some particularly favorable matchups. But the recent trend of massive implied totals for some of the league’s top offenses continues tonight, with all of the Blue Jays, Red Sox, Astros, and Padres well exceeding five implied runs. There’s the possibility of rain in several spots this evening, and while there isn’t anything looking too dire at this stage, it’s something that we’ll need to monitor.

Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and help give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Let’s check out the top options on tonight’s main slate.

Pitchers

Aaron Nola ($11,000): Nola clearly bests the field when it comes to his historical track record, and he’s in the midst of another strong campaign, posting a 3.39 SIERA, 28.3% strikeout rate, and 5.8% walk rate. While Nola has had inconsistent results due to some tougher matchups lately, he’s also put up two of his highest scores of the year against the Yankees (60 FanDuel points) and Mets (52 points), the latter of which included tying a record of striking out 10 consecutive batters.

Up against the Marlins tonight, Nola has a fantastic opportunity for more greatness, as Miami remains one of the league’s least imposing offenses, coming in with an 88 wRC+ and 25.2% strikeout rate against righties.

Luis Garcia ($10,500): Admittedly, I don’t love paying this salary for Garcia’s services when Nola is only slightly above him, but a date with the Orioles keeps him in the conversation. Baltimore has been every bit as bad as the aforementioned Marlins, carrying an 86 wRC+ and 24.6% strikeout rate against right-handers.

Garcia lags slightly behind Nola in his numbers, but a 3.74 SIERA, 27.4% strikeout rate, and 7.7% walk rate are nothing to scoff at. Garcia’s yet to crack 50 FanDuel points this season, but he’s put up 46 or more FanDuel points in four of his last six, so he should get there eventually.

Shohei Ohtani ($9,500): After those first two guys, Chris Bassitt draws a great matchup versus the Rangers, while Joe Musgrove and Dylan Cease can be considered at their respective sub-$9,000 salaries despite facing tougher opponents. But if we’re strictly talking about upside, I’m most interested in Ohtani against the Yankees. Now, keep in mind that it’s a hot evening in New York with the wind blowing out, so the Yankees are getting a scary 5.21 implied total, showing just how risky it is to go here.

However, while other pitchers have seen dips in their numbers this month, Ohtani is rocking a 2.73 SIERA, 34.0% strikeout rate, and 5.3% walk rate over his last four outings. That should absolutely get our attention — particularly the drop in walks — but best of all, he’s coming off 105 pitches in his last start, meaning his normally modest workload may not necessarily be a hurdle, either.

Others to Consider: Chris Bassitt ($9,800), Joe Musgrove ($8,700), Dylan Cease ($8,200)

Stacks

Toronto Blue Jays: The Blue Jays have a slate-high 6.35 implied total, and even with their expected popularity, it’s going to be hard to resist stacking them against Justus Sheffield, who’s been getting rocked this season.

As always, Toronto’s lineup will be made up of nearly all right-handed hitters, which puts the left-handed Sheffield in an especially difficult spot. Against righties, he’s showing a 4.67 xFIP and 17.4% strikeout rate while allowing 1.93 home runs per nine innings.

Sure, we want to get up to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($4,700) if we can, but there’s little reason to get too picky with this deep lineup, including value plays like Randal Grichuk ($2,700) and Lourdes Gurriel ($2,900).

Houston Astros: The Astros are another no-brainer stack tonight. It should surprise no one that they have a 5.55 implied total against Matt Harvey.

Harvey’s struggles are well-documented, and the numbers get particularly egregious versus lefty sticks. In that split, he owns a lackluster 5.74 xFIP and 15.0% strikeout rate this year, and with a mere 32.1% ground-ball rate, he opens himself up for plenty of dingers.

Stack this lineup up and down, but prioritize the lefties in Yordan Alvarez ($4,100), Michael Brantley ($3,700), and Kyle Tucker ($3,600). The switch-hitting Abraham Toro ($2,800) is a good value if he cracks the lineup.

San Diego Padres: The Padres and Red Sox round out what is arguably a “big four” tonight, but San Diego makes a strong case for getting a slight nod over the Sox. That’s because they’re back at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park again, and opposing pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez checks a bunch of boxes for what we want for a stack. While it’s only been six starts, Gutierrez has a high SIERA (5.21), isn’t getting punchouts (18.2%), walks too many guys (10.8%), and doesn’t get grounders (40.2%).

He also has underwhelming splits against both sides of the plate, so this is another spot where we can mix and match our stacks pretty freely. Fernando Tatis Jr. ($4,600) and Manny Machado ($3,500) are the usual core options, while Tommy Pham ($3,000) continues to display a modest salary out of the leadoff slot. Gutierrez does have worse marks against lefties (6.20 xFIP), though, so bump up the likes of Jake Cronenworth ($3,200), Trent Grisham ($3,100), and Eric Hosmer ($2,800).

Others to Consider: Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Kansas City Royals