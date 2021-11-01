FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Monday, November 1

If you’re new to daily fantasy basketball — maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or perhaps basketball is your sport, and this will be your first year giving it a shot — you’re in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and — depending on injury news — even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.

With so much changing so quickly, we're here with plenty of tools to help you out.

Daily fantasy NBA is very reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to make sure that you're up-to-date with key injuries.

We’ll also be coming at you with this primer every day, breaking down a few of the day’s top plays at each position.

Let’s break down today’s main slate on FanDuel.

The Slate

Away Home Game Total Away Implied Total Home Implied Total Away Pace Home Pace Portland Philadelphia 219.5 107.25 112.25 3 30 Cleveland Charlotte 221.5 108 113.5 24 10 San Antonio Indiana 217.5 107.5 110 5 11 Washington Atlanta 221 107.75 113.25 17 23 Toronto New York 209 101 108 29 24 Chicago Boston 217 107.75 109.25 21 14 Denver Memphis 215.5 106.5 109 26 15 Orlando Minnesota 216.5 103.5 113 26 5 Oklahoma City LA Clippers 210 99.5 110.5 20 7

This is quite the peaceful start to November’s NBA action.

Injuries aren’t posed to wreak havoc on Monday’s slate as it sits in the morning. The most important news is essentially all on one team.

The Pacers‘ injuries have been worth monitoring the past week, and that is no different entering a new one. Malcolm Brogdon‘s absence significantly impacted the weekend, but he is questionable to return Monday from his hamstring injury. Caris LeVert is also questionable after making his debut Saturday from a back injury. Indiana will also likely be without bench player Jeremy Lamb, who is doubtful with an ankle injury he picked up in Brogdon’s stead.

Elsewhere, the Raptors are expected to be without rookie sensation Scottie Barnes tonight. Barnes is doubtful with a thumb injury.

Daniel Gafford may also return for the Washington Wizards from his quad injury. He is questionable, and suiting up would force Montrezl Harrell back to the bench.

Guards

Bradley Beal ($9,100): Beal’s resurgence is generally why it is a good process to buy low on cold shooting. His role (35.1% usage) has essentially not changed, but two consecutive games over 37.5% from the field — not even a good mark — have pushed him past 50 FanDuel points each time. There is still so much room to grow based on his 48.5% field goal percentage last season that it’s hard to pinpoint his true ceiling when the shots fall, but it’s much higher than this salary.

Fred VanVleet ($8,000): The injury to Scottie Barnes may finally elevate VanVleet’s role closer to its preseason projection. VanVleet has had to fight off Barnes and OG Anunoby for volume, so his 22.5% usage rate has been much lower than expected. VanVleet has seen a 3.8 percentage-point increase in usage without Barnes on the floor this season — the highest increase amongst starters. The slow-running Knicks (24th in pace) are still a boost for the Raptors (29th).

Darius Garland ($5,900): “Overreaction Monday” now applies to FanDuel salaries. Garland is still in the same secondary role to Collin Sexton that has seen him salaried in the $7,000 range this season, but he now sits at just $5,900 off a weird week for the Cavaliers. On Friday, Garland poured in 18 points and 11 assists and smashed value at this salary two games ago. He now sees a Hornets squad with the fourth-worst defensive rating (110.9) in the NBA, and as numberFire’s projections indicate, he is just notably under-salaried in this spot.

Others to Consider:

Trae Young ($8,700): Tremendous floor at this salary. 31.1% usage still gaps his teammates, and the Wizards matchup never hurts.

Lonzo Ball ($6,600): Minutes are elite (33-plus in every game), but production inside of them has been unstable. He doesn’t need to score to pay off, which helps target the crowded Bulls. Eric Bledsoe ($5,000): Clippers have been blown out in three straight, and he has stunk. Role change or just unstable production? numberFire projections like him. Malik Beasley ($4,500): Firmly into the sixth man role for Minnesota

Wings

Paul George ($10,100): It’s hard not to allocate salary to clear number ones above $10,000. George doesn’t face any notable competition in terms of usage (33.8%) or per-minute production (1.52 FanDuel points) from any Clippers teammates. When stacking his generally positive game environments, how do you not start with him? L.A. is playing poorly, so the 11-point spread against the lowly Thunder seems less risky than normal, and OKC (111.9 defensive rating; third-worst in the NBA) will always provide a friendly matchup. For those interested, there’s a revenge narrative here, too.

OG Anunoby ($7,300): As mentioned with VanVleet, Anunoby is the surprise top dog in Toronto thus far. His 23.7% usage rate and 0.95 FanDuel points per minute lead all Raptors starters in both categories. Like VanVleet, Anunoby sees a healthy boost (1.9 percentage-point increase) without Barnes on the floor this season. Therefore, I am comfortably deploying both in tournaments, but I likely will try to limit the number of times they are in the same lineup. Gary Trent Jr. works well alongside both in game stacks.

Norman Powell ($5,600): Players will often return from injury under salaried, and that is the case with Powell. On Sunday, Powell poured in 14 points and five assists to hit value with 28.1 FanDuel points. Most encouraging were his 33 minutes — a sign he’s back and entirely healthy. Assuming Powell plays this second leg of the back-to-back, he is one of the most notable roles below $6,000 on a slate without many injuries and, in turn, not much true value.

Others to Consider:

Jayson Tatum ($9,400): Salary is friendly, and bizarrely, he has been more productive with Jaylen Brown (1.17 FanDuel points per minute) on the floor than without (1.12). Michael Porter Jr. ($6,200): Taking 13 shots per game, some eventually have to go in, right? Strong rebounding peripherals (6.95 per 36 minutes) to blow up if the ball goes in the basket. Keldon Johnson ($5,700): Without Doug McDermott, he played 31 minutes in a more stable role. Still strong 24.1% usage in an offense waiting for a lead dog. De’Andre Hunter ($4,500): High-minute, low-production value options today. Take your pick between Hunter and Robert Covingtonwell-projected.

Bigs

Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,400): The range of outcomes for Towns is relatively wide, but this salary is a steep discount off his production from as recently as last week. Still, at a healthy 1.34 FanDuel points per minute, he draws a friendly matchup with the unsettled Magic frontcourt as 9.5-point home favorites. Despite their dual-center lineup, Orlando is still ceding the league’s ninth-most offensive boards per game (11.4). Towns could detonate the slate if this game stays competitive.

Robert Williams ($7,400): Williams is fresh off the injury report after missing the weekend with a non-COVID illness, and the question for “Time Lord” is as simple as whether or not he sees the time. In all games where he has seen 30-plus minutes, Williams has posted 40-plus FanDuel points. Al Horford has eclipsed 40 FanDuel points in four straight games, and his presence makes Williams’ role a little shakier, but the two can theoretically play together just fine on this thin Celtics roster. His per-minute upside is worth the risk in tournaments.

Mohamed Bamba ($6,600): If the Magic-Wolves game stays competitive, Bamba likely has a ton to do with it. Hopefully, the center job is becoming his full-time as the rotation shuffles; Wendell Carter Jr. saw just 17 minutes on Saturday without foul trouble. Bamba entered the season as a per-minute monster, and at 1.04 FanDuel points per minute, he has been far from a failure this season. Despite Towns’ gaudy numbers, the T-Wolves still surrender 50.6 rebounds per game — the fourth-highest mark in the league.

Others to Consider:

Nikola Jokic ($11,200): Always a solid option if the salary is correct. Thirty-six minutes on Saturday means the injury is behind him.