FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Sunday, November 7

Guards

Stephen Curry, PG, (FanDuel Salary: $10,000) – There’s plenty of blowout risk with Steph tonight as the Golden State Warriors are 13.0-point favorites over the Houston Rockets. The matchup is just so good, though, that Curry can thrive anyway. Houston is second in pace, and the Dubs’ have the night’s top implied total (117.50) by 4.0 points. Curry leads Golden State with a 29.9% usage rate. Houston is allowing a league-high 53.66 FanDuel points per game to point guards, and as of Sunday morning, we project Curry for a slate-leading 47.9 FanDuel points.

De’Aaron Fox, PG, $7,500 – Factoring in salary, Fox is my favorite play on the slate. He’s in what shapes up as a stellar game environment between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers — a 222.5-point total and 1.5-point spread (in favor of the Kings). Indiana has permitted 50.23 FanDuel points per game to floor generals, the sixth-most. Fox needs only 37.5 FanDuel points to hit 5.0 per $1,000, and he’s gone for 37.9 and 39.1 in two of his last three. We forecast him to rack up 42.4 FanDuel points (5.65 per $1,000) in this one.

Terry Rozier, PG/SG, $5,500 – Rozier is in a Charlotte Hornets–Los Angeles Clippers game, another great contest to target in DFS. There’s a 5.0-point spread in favor of LA with a 222.0-point total. The Hornets are fourth in pace while the Clips are seventh. Rozier’s 20.5% usage rate for the campaign isn’t a fun number, but he’s seen at least 30 minutes in four straight. While he’s got more than 24.0 FanDuel points in just one of his five games this year, the exception was a 40.2-point outburst. Our algorithm projects him for 31.8 FanDuel points, which is 5.78 per $1,000. I’m intrigued by the upside.

Others to Consider: Bradley Beal ($8,900), Kemba Walker ($5,200)

Wings

Giannis Antetokounmpo, SF/PF, $11,300 – This is a perfect storm for Giannis. He’s getting a nice matchup against the Washington Wizards, and because the Milwaukee Bucks are short-handed, the spread is just 3.0 points in favor of the Bucks. With Milwaukee missing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, Antetokounmpo should be very busy. While Giannis has had a few underwhelming DFS outings of late, he’s still surpassed 60.0 FanDuel points in three of his last six games. He could be in line for a ceiling outing.

Paul George, SG/SF, $10,800 – Charlotte is a fantastic matchup as they’re fourth in pace with the second-worst defensive efficiency. Yes, please. George is a great way to get in on what should be a superb game for DFS, and his 33.5% usage rate is a team-best clip by 11.2 percentage points among the Clippers’ regulars. PG13 checks every box, and he’s a priority for me.

Andrew Wiggins, SG/SF, $5,800 – Wiggins is a standout play, according to our projections. We know the matchup is there against the Rockets, and Wiggins’ 22.7% usage rate is decent. After putting up at least 26.0 FanDuel points in three of his first five games this season, Wiggins has hit a skid of late, but this is a prime spot for him to get back on track. Our algo has the former top pick posting 33.7 FanDuel points (5.82 per $1,000).

Others to Consider: Domantas Sabonis ($9,000), Caris LeVert ($7,300), Royce O’Neale ($4,100)

Bigs

Christian Wood, PF/C, $8,200 – Wood is a risky investment with Houston, such a big underdog, but if you’re rolling with Curry, you can stack the game with Wood and hope it stays close. Wood is averaging 41.1 FanDuel points per game for the season, and he’s hot right now with 49.5 and 51.7 in two of his past three while getting at least 35 minutes in six of Houston’s last seven. Golden State isn’t a good matchup as they’re allowing bottom-10 numbers to power forwards and centers. Despite that, our model has Wood finishing with 42.0 FanDuel points (5.12 per $1,000).

Myles Turner, PF/C, $7,000 – Turner is a high-upside, modest-salaried way to get a piece of the Pacers-Kings affair. While Domantas Sabonis is also a good play, this is a much better matchup for Turner. The Kings have given up the third-most FanDuel points per game to centers (61.39) but the fewest to power forwards (33.31). If Malcolm Brogdon ($8,000) is out again, Turner could pick up some of the slack, and even with our model accounting for Brogdon playing, we have Turner scoring 35.0 FanDuel points, which is good for 5.0 per $1,000.

Others to Consider: Rudy Gobert ($8,400), Thaddeus Young ($4,600)