FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 8/24/21

In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup.

When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you’re getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game’s best hitters have days at the plate when they go 0-for-4.

As a result, lineup construction should begin with the starting pitcher. Which pitchers should you consider on today’s main slate?

High-Salaried Play

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Vs. Cincinnati Reds FanDuel Salary: $11,500

Sometimes there is juiciness at the top end of the pitching market — and with a chock full main slate on Tuesday, there are some arms we gotta parse through. Seven guys are salaried at $9,000 or above, including German Marquez, Tyler Mahle, Yu Darvish, Charlie Morton, Jack Flaherty, and Julio Urias.

Of the bunch, I am rolling with Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Don’t get scared off by the Cincinnati Reds. Yes, Cincy is a fantastic lineup — one that leads baseball both in wOBA and ISO over the past month. But the Reds also carry a 23.9% strikeout rate, and Burnes has been absurd this season, pitching to a 35.1% strikeout rate and 2.57 SIERA. The strikeout ability gives him a sturdy floor as well as a massive ceiling. The Reds’ 3.21 implied total is a slate-low clip.

Our projections have Burnes totaling 41.1 FanDuel points, which is nearly seven more than any other pitcher.

Mid-Salaried Play

Luis Garcia, Houston Astros

Vs. Kansas City Royals FanDuel Salary: $8,300

If you want to lean in hard on a mid-range play, Luis Garcia of the Houston Astros could end up being quite spicy.

Although the Kansas City Royals don’t offer much swing-and-miss upside, they don’t pack much pop, either, logging the fifth-worst wOBA (.295) over the past 30 days.

Garcia does provide some major whiffs on his own. He’s recorded a 28.9% strikeout rate and 14.0% swinging-strike rate for the season — numbers which have helped him to a 3.60 SIERA.

We have Garcia projected for 32.9 FanDuel points, the most of anyone salaried below $9,000.

Low-Salaried Play

Eli Morgan, Cleveland Indians

Vs. Texas Rangers FanDuel Salary: $6,800

In the bargain bin, Eli Morgan could provide a great return on investment at his lowly salary.

While Morgan’s season-long numbers are a bit dicey, his recent numbers are more palatable. Since the All-Star break — a span of six starts and 33 innings — Morgan has posted a 3.72 FIP and 23.5% strikeout rate.

But what really makes him enticing today is a matchup with the Texas Rangers. Over the past 30 days, Texas is next to last in wOBA (.267)

Morgan’s salary gives you a lot of freedom with your offense, and our model projects him for 27.9 FanDuel points.

