FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 1 Monday Night (Ravens at Raiders)

Just one game remains in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL slate, and it should promise some scoring.

FanDuel Sportsbook pits the over/under of the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders matchup of 50.0, and the Ravens are a 4.0-point road favorite.

How will the high total impact the expectations, and which players are most likely to post a big game?

Before we dig in more, don’t forget to brush up on some single-game perfect lineup trends and leverage our Sharpstack single-game optimizer for correlated lineup plays.

High-Level Simulation Results

I simulated this game a thousand times — using numberFire’s projections — to see some high-level takeaways. Here’s what I found.

Player Salary Median Simulation FanDuel Points Top Score Odds Top-5 Score Odds Lamar Jackson $17,000 21.9 49.9% 87.9% Derek Carr $14,000 16.4 17.8% 67.5% Darren Waller $13,000 13.3 7.0% 52.0% Josh Jacobs $12,500 13.0 8.8% 50.2% Mark Andrews $11,000 11.4 4.2% 40.2% Marquise Brown $10,000 10.4 4.0% 35.2% Henry Ruggs $9,500 9.8 3.0% 31.1% Justin Tucker $9,000 9.6 1.0% 25.6% Ty’Son Williams $12,000 8.9 1.7% 26.0% Daniel Carlson $8,500 8.4 0.4% 15.5% Kenyan Drake $8,500 7.9 0.6% 17.7% Bryan Edwards $7,000 7.8 1.0% 19.0% Sammy Watkins $8,000 6.6 0.4% 12.0% Devin Duvernay $7,000 6.0 0.2% 8.8% Hunter Renfrow $7,500 5.3 0.1% 6.1% Le’Veon Bell $9,000 5.1 0.1% 4.0% Latavius Murray $8,000 3.4 0.0% 0.7% Willie Snead $6,500 2.9 0.0% 0.5% Josh Oliver $5,000 2.1 0.0% 0.0% Foster Moreau $5,500 1.8 0.0% 0.0% Alec Ingold $5,000 0.7 0.0% 0.0% Trenton Cannon $6,500 0.4 0.0% 0.0% Patrick Ricard $5,000 0.2 0.0% 0.0% Zay Jones $6,000 0.2 0.0% 0.0% Derek Carrier $5,000 0.1 0.0% 0.0% Trey Quinn $5,000 0.1 0.0% 0.0% Marcell Ateman $5,000 0.1 0.0% 0.0% Peyton Barber $5,500 0.1 0.0% 0.0% James Proche $5,500 0.1 0.0% 0.0%

Slate Breakdown

Using numberFire’s projections as the base, we see Lamar Jackson ($17,000) just dominate the baseline and ceiling projections. His median projection works out to 21.9 FanDuel points, and no other player is within 6.0 points of him. You’ll have to pay a lot of salary for him, but last year, Jackson was the MVP in the perfect lineup in 8 of 13 games for which a single-game slate was offered on FanDuel. It’s going to be more about differentiating elsewhere or taking the slim chance odds that he is bodied out of a perfect lineup slot. That typically only happens when the opposing offense lights it up.

Derek Carr ($14,000) is next up and is the most obvious pivot away from Jackson as a quarterback. If you’re gutsy enough to fade Lamar and play Carr at MVP, you’re virtually guaranteed a minimally-duplicated lineup. Carr, though, put up an MVP performance in just 1 of 13 Raiders games with single-game offerings in 2020.

An elite pivot away from the quarterbacks — or an addition to Carr-anchored lineups — will be Darren Waller ($13,000). Waller was also just once an MVP when a single-game slate was offered last year (13 games for the Raiders), but we’ve seen him erupt when volume gets funneled his way.

The model likes Josh Jacobs ($12,000) well enough, but we are looking at a game where the Raiders are 4.0-point underdogs, and as we saw with Carr and Waller, Jacobs only once returned MVP-caliber outings in the 13-game sample. Jacobs ultimately faces a difficult defense and likely lacks the true ceiling to punish us for not building around him, so I’d be fine leaving him out of the MVP conversation.

Ty’Son Williams ($12,000) is going to get RB1 treatment to start the season. That likely doesn’t mean 70.0% of the snaps and all the work he can handle, but he’s the clear priority in this backfield. As a favorite running alongside the lethal Lamar Jackson, Williams — despite what the simulations say — would be preferable for me to Jacobs as a non-Jackson MVP choice.

Last season, the Ravens’ pass-catchers were primarily just Marquise Brown ($10,000) and Mark Andrews ($11,000). Brown maintained a 24.6% target share in his healthy games, and that mark for Andrews (get it?) was 24.5%. However, historical trends have not been kind to tight ends as MVPs, so Brown would earn the edge for that discussion.

Sammy Watkins ($8,000) is also a name to consider. The model is lukewarm on him overall, yet there are positive remarks surrounding Watkins from Lamar Jackson.

Shades of salary relief exist with Henry Ruggs ($9,500), Bryan Edwards ($7,000), and Hunter Renfrow ($7,500). Ruggs, last year, managed just a 9.8% market share, but Nelson Agholor is gone. Edwards is listed as the team’s WR2. Renfrow managed a 13.8% target share in 2020 and should have a floor of targets running out of the slot.