FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 1 Monday Night (Ravens at Raiders)
Just one game remains in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL slate, and it should promise some scoring.
FanDuel Sportsbook pits the over/under of the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders matchup of 50.0, and the Ravens are a 4.0-point road favorite.
How will the high total impact the expectations, and which players are most likely to post a big game?
High-Level Simulation Results
I simulated this game a thousand times — using numberFire’s projections — to see some high-level takeaways. Here’s what I found.
|Player
|Salary
|Median Simulation
FanDuel Points
|Top Score
Odds
|Top-5 Score
Odds
|Lamar Jackson
|$17,000
|21.9
|49.9%
|87.9%
|Derek Carr
|$14,000
|16.4
|17.8%
|67.5%
|Darren Waller
|$13,000
|13.3
|7.0%
|52.0%
|Josh Jacobs
|$12,500
|13.0
|8.8%
|50.2%
|Mark Andrews
|$11,000
|11.4
|4.2%
|40.2%
|Marquise Brown
|$10,000
|10.4
|4.0%
|35.2%
|Henry Ruggs
|$9,500
|9.8
|3.0%
|31.1%
|Justin Tucker
|$9,000
|9.6
|1.0%
|25.6%
|Ty’Son Williams
|$12,000
|8.9
|1.7%
|26.0%
|Daniel Carlson
|$8,500
|8.4
|0.4%
|15.5%
|Kenyan Drake
|$8,500
|7.9
|0.6%
|17.7%
|Bryan Edwards
|$7,000
|7.8
|1.0%
|19.0%
|Sammy Watkins
|$8,000
|6.6
|0.4%
|12.0%
|Devin Duvernay
|$7,000
|6.0
|0.2%
|8.8%
|Hunter Renfrow
|$7,500
|5.3
|0.1%
|6.1%
|Le’Veon Bell
|$9,000
|5.1
|0.1%
|4.0%
|Latavius Murray
|$8,000
|3.4
|0.0%
|0.7%
|Willie Snead
|$6,500
|2.9
|0.0%
|0.5%
|Josh Oliver
|$5,000
|2.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Foster Moreau
|$5,500
|1.8
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Alec Ingold
|$5,000
|0.7
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Trenton Cannon
|$6,500
|0.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Patrick Ricard
|$5,000
|0.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Zay Jones
|$6,000
|0.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Derek Carrier
|$5,000
|0.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Trey Quinn
|$5,000
|0.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Marcell Ateman
|$5,000
|0.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Peyton Barber
|$5,500
|0.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
|James Proche
|$5,500
|0.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
Slate Breakdown
Using numberFire’s projections as the base, we see Lamar Jackson ($17,000) just dominate the baseline and ceiling projections. His median projection works out to 21.9 FanDuel points, and no other player is within 6.0 points of him. You’ll have to pay a lot of salary for him, but last year, Jackson was the MVP in the perfect lineup in 8 of 13 games for which a single-game slate was offered on FanDuel. It’s going to be more about differentiating elsewhere or taking the slim chance odds that he is bodied out of a perfect lineup slot. That typically only happens when the opposing offense lights it up.
Derek Carr ($14,000) is next up and is the most obvious pivot away from Jackson as a quarterback. If you’re gutsy enough to fade Lamar and play Carr at MVP, you’re virtually guaranteed a minimally-duplicated lineup. Carr, though, put up an MVP performance in just 1 of 13 Raiders games with single-game offerings in 2020.
An elite pivot away from the quarterbacks — or an addition to Carr-anchored lineups — will be Darren Waller ($13,000). Waller was also just once an MVP when a single-game slate was offered last year (13 games for the Raiders), but we’ve seen him erupt when volume gets funneled his way.
The model likes Josh Jacobs ($12,000) well enough, but we are looking at a game where the Raiders are 4.0-point underdogs, and as we saw with Carr and Waller, Jacobs only once returned MVP-caliber outings in the 13-game sample. Jacobs ultimately faces a difficult defense and likely lacks the true ceiling to punish us for not building around him, so I’d be fine leaving him out of the MVP conversation.
Ty’Son Williams ($12,000) is going to get RB1 treatment to start the season. That likely doesn’t mean 70.0% of the snaps and all the work he can handle, but he’s the clear priority in this backfield. As a favorite running alongside the lethal Lamar Jackson, Williams — despite what the simulations say — would be preferable for me to Jacobs as a non-Jackson MVP choice.
Last season, the Ravens’ pass-catchers were primarily just Marquise Brown ($10,000) and Mark Andrews ($11,000). Brown maintained a 24.6% target share in his healthy games, and that mark for Andrews (get it?) was 24.5%. However, historical trends have not been kind to tight ends as MVPs, so Brown would earn the edge for that discussion.
Sammy Watkins ($8,000) is also a name to consider. The model is lukewarm on him overall, yet there are positive remarks surrounding Watkins from Lamar Jackson.
Shades of salary relief exist with Henry Ruggs ($9,500), Bryan Edwards ($7,000), and Hunter Renfrow ($7,500). Ruggs, last year, managed just a 9.8% market share, but Nelson Agholor is gone. Edwards is listed as the team’s WR2. Renfrow managed a 13.8% target share in 2020 and should have a floor of targets running out of the slot.