FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 4 Monday Night (Raiders at Chargers)

Week 4 of the NFL season concludes with an AFC West showdown that is encroaching must-win territory. After the Kansas City Chiefs rebounded in Philadelphia yesterday, and the 3-1 Broncos suffered their first loss of the season, this division is now wide open for all four teams. Can the Raiders move to 4-0 behind a white-hot Derek Carr, or will the Chargers defend home field and move into a three-way tie for first?

For those unfamiliar, single-game football slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, roster construction instead features an “MVP” slot accompanied by four flex slots. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial to balance floor and ceiling for optimal lineup builds.

With that in mind, let’s preview the single-game slate between Las Vegas and Los Angeles on FanDuel.

Game Environment

As is the case any time the Raiders and Chargers get together, oddsmakers are expecting a close contest. The Chargers are a 3-point home favorite, and inside beautiful SoFi Stadium, there are perfect conditions contributing to a healthy 51.5 expected total.

numberFire’s model sees ostensibly no clear value on either side of tonight’s contest. The Chargers are expected to win the game inside of it 55.8% of the time, and their -172 odds would imply a 63.2% probability. That leaves some mathematical value on the Raiders’ moneyline, but nothing worth putting the house on. The model also has no conviction on the total with just a 55.36% projected chance to exceed 51.5 points.

The fantasy stars for Los Angeles are healthy, but there is a key injury to watch in Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs. Jacobs is questionable with an ankle injury, and his status is crucial. If he plays, he likely sees high-leverage work and significant snaps. If he doesn’t, that opens the backfield for Peyton Barber and Kenyan Drake.

Here are some essential information pieces to know before the contest about the two teams:

Raiders Chargers Passing Net Expected Points (NEP) Per Drop Back Derek Carr (0.34) Justin Herbert (0.28) Rushing NEP Per Carry Josh Jacobs (0.15) Austin Ekeler (0.05) Receiving NEP Per Target Bryan Edwards (1.28) Keenan Allen (0.80) Total Team Adjusted Defensive NEP Per Play 0.07 0.11 RB Adjusted Opportunities Per Game Peyton Barber (23.0) Austin Ekeler (21.7) Rushing Success Rate Peyton Barber (41.7%) Justin Jackson (57.1%) Routes Run % Darren Waller (87.5%) Keenen Allen (87.8%) Target Share % Darren Waller (25.6%) Keenan Allen (27.3%) Air Yards % Darren Waller (27.9%) Mike Williams (33.7%) High Leverage Targets Per Game Darren Waller (5.3) Keenan Allen (5.0)

Player Picks

MVP Considerations

Derek Carr ($16,000): These two teams have talented quarterbacks, but the comparisons basically stop there. The Chargers are heavily concentrated, meaning that a large bulk of their production can be encapsulated in essentially four players. From a planning perspective, that makes Justin Herbert ($15,500) less of a priority to benefit from Los Angeles’ offensive output.

The Raiders are not concentrated, making Carr a focal point and a top worthy option at MVP. Carr has been reborn in 2021, and that has come mainly from his 9.1 average depth of target (aDOT) that ranks fifth in the NFL entering Monday’s contest. Carr has eclipsed 35 attempts and 380 yards passing in all three games in a variety of scripts, and with Jacobs injured, he likely will shoulder a heavy load for Las Vegas again on Monday.

Austin Ekeler ($13,500): If not going with Carr at the top spot, one of the top fantasy running backs in football should suffice. Ekeler was a prime breakout candidate for many fantasy players, and seeing five targets and 11.7 carries per game, he has had the volume one would have hoped for. Ekeler’s 10 red-zone carries have been a pleasant surprise, and although it has not resulted in the monster fantasy performance yet, that eliminates the final obstacle Ekeler has historically faced to create one.

Ekeler’s snap share is always a concern, but at a season-high 74% in Week 3, this is clearly his backfield at the moment. The Raiders have been strong against the run (0.01 Adjusted Rushing Defensive NEP), but Ekeler, above any running back in the sport, can contribute in the passing game instead.

FLEX Priorities