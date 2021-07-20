FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Helper: NBA Finals Game 6 (7/20/21)

The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and — depending on injury news — even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.

With so much changing so quickly, we’re here with plenty of tools to help you out. We have daily projections, a matchup heat map, a lineup optimizer, and a bunch of other great resources to help give you an edge.

Daily fantasy NBA is very reliant on opportunity, so you’ll need to make sure that you’re up-to-date with key injuries and COVID-19 situations. Our projections update up until tip-off to reflect current news, and we also have player news updates.

We’ll also be coming at you with this primer every day, breaking down a few of the day’s top plays at each position.

Let’s take a look at who you should target for Game 6 of the Finals matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, which tips off at 9:00 PM Eastern.

All injury updates are via the NBA’s official injury report or numberFire’s player news.

MVP Considerations

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($16,000) – The floor and ceiling combination that Giannis brings to the table on a nightly basis is just impossible to match. The two-time MVP is averaging 62.4 FanDuel points per game this series and has eclipsed 67 in three of the last four. He has yet to record fewer than 51.8. numberFire’s algorithm projects Giannis to outscore the next-closest player by a whopping 19.8 fantasy points tonight. The Greek Freak should be locked and loaded in the MVP slot.

Khris Middleton ($14,000) – In Games 5-7 this postseason, Middleton averages 52.8 FanDuel points through six outings, including a low-water mark of 40.3. Khash has been absolute money (pun intended) for the Bucks when they’ve needed him most, and a chance to win the Finals on their home court certainly qualifies.

Devin Booker ($12,500) – With Chris Paul locked away on Jrue Holiday Island, most of the offensive responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of Booker, and he’s responded by dropping 42 and 40 real-life points in the last two games. Booker has accrued at least 43 FanDuel points in four of the five games this series, and our algorithm has him in that range with a projection of 43.6. Phoenix will likely need all they can get from their young star if they’d like to force a Game 7.

Other Players to Consider: Jrue Holiday ($13,500), Chris Paul ($13,500), Deandre Ayton ($13,000)

Utility Considerations

Mikal Bridges ($9,500) – According to FantasyPros, the Bucks surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing small forwards during the regular season, and for the most part, that has carried over in this series. Bridges is averaging 21.9 FanDuel points in the Finals, including performances of 26.3 and 38.9 in two of the last four games. The 24-year-old is one of the best utility options to consider tonight.

Cameron Payne ($8,000) – WIth Chris Paul hounded by Jrue Holiday, Payne has been a bit of a source of relief for the Suns, and that has resulted in usable fantasy production. Payne has racked up 17.8 and 22.8 FanDuel points in two of his past three games, which is about as much as we can ask for at his salary. The 26-year-old fits well in a non-CP3 lineup build.

Other Utility Options: Jae Crowder ($10,000), Bobby Portis ($9,000), Pat Connaughton ($8,500)