Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Week 26

With the 2021 baseball season wrapping up, nailing the waiver wire and the players available are critical to beating out your league-mates in season-long leagues.

Each week we will take a look at players who are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues and can help out your season-long squads. Remember, if you aren’t scouring the waiver wire, you are falling behind.

Chris Stratton, RP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Roster Percentage: 22%

Let’s take a ride on the closer carousel, shall we?

With David Bednar out, Chris Stratton has racked up four saves and a win in his past five appearances, leaving no doubt who the end-game reliever is for the Pittsburgh Pirates. And these aren’t empty saves, either. Over the past month, spanning 14 2/3 innings, Stratton has fanned 23 batters with a 0.82 WHIP.

Stratton is well worth an add if you’re chasing saves.

Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles

Roster Percentage: 38%

It’s honestly a bit hard for me to fathom that Austin Hays is rostered in only 38% of leagues.

While he has had a bit of a rocky 2021 season overall, Hays season-long numbers — thanks to a recent torrid streak at the plate — look pretty darn respectable. Mashing seven homers over the past two weeks can do that for you. He’s now up to 67 runs, 21 long balls, and 65 RBI — throwing in 3 steals for good measure.

Hays needs to be grabbed.

Nestor Cortes, SP, New York Yankees

Roster Percentage: 49%

It seems a bit odd that you can pick up this good of a starter this late in the season, but Nestor Cortes is definitely worthy of some attention.

Cortes has to be on our radar after a scintillating 11-strikeout performance over 6 1/3 innings pitched last time out. The New York Yankees are 8-3 in his past 11 starts. Since joining the rotation around the start of July, Cortes has recorded a solid 2.60 ERA over 79 2/3 innings pitched, including 87 punchouts.

He gets a woeful Texas Rangers offense next time out, so give the hurler a look.

Lane Thomas, OF, Washington Nationals

Roster Percentage: 29%

In the past two weeks of the season, we really should be prioritizing volume across all of our leagues, and newly-minted leadoff hitter Lane Thomas is just a dude we can’t ignore any longer.

Occupying the spot atop the Washington Nationals‘ lineup, Thomas has racked up 13 runs, 13 RBI, and three long balls over the past two weeks. The former stud prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization has also posted a stellar .391 OBP over that time.

If you need a solid multi-category contributor, Thomas is worth an add for the stretch run.

Games in Coors Field This Week

Los Angeles Dodgers (3), San Francisco Giants (3)