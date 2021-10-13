Fantasy Football: Regression Candidates After Week 5

Regression is often accompanied by a negative connotation in fantasy football. We often say things like a certain player will “regress back to the mean” after they have an outstanding outlier performance. But with just one game’s worth of data to fall back on, fantasy football managers must understand those outlier performances will lead to both positive and negative regression in the weeks to come. Usage, situations, and opportunity can change in an instant in the NFL, and the best managers will understand and practice either patience or proactiveness.

This weekly column will look at some key players from the past week in fantasy football and consider the factors that will lead them to either positive or negative regression in future games.

Positive Regression Candidates

Aaron Rodgers

You actually have to scroll all the way down to 18th to find Aaron Rodgers‘ name among the fantasy quarterback leaders through five weeks. How can that be when he has thrown for 10 touchdowns, only one pick in the last four weeks, and has hit at least 248 yards passing in all but one game this season?

Two key reasons.

First, Rodgers’ horrific Week 1 game put him squarely behind the eight ball and dropped him in a hole that has been hard to climb out of. He threw for just 133 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns. That means negative points in a majority of fantasy formats.

Second, in a league that now emphasizes what quarterbacks can do with their legs, Rodgers is simply not running at all. Rodgers has eight rushing yards all season, which ranks 38th among quarterbacks this year. Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith have more rushing yards. Retirement-home candidate Ben Roethlisberger has more rushing yards.

We may never see Rodgers rush for 300 yards with four or five touchdowns in a season again, but the efficient Green Bay Packers offense should move Rodgers back up into the top ten in short order.

If we look at just the past three games, here are the Packers’ ranks in various offensive efficiency metrics.

Offensive Metric Green Bay Team Rank Points Per Play 7th Yards Per Completion 9th Red-Zone Trips Per Game 5th Passing Yards Per Game 9th Points Per Game 8th

Over the balance of the season, Rodgers’s arm should be able to make up for what we lack with his legs. He’ll finish the season well inside the top ten spots assuming no injuries.

Keenan Allen

The emergence of Mike Williams into a set-it-and-forget-it WR1 this season has overshadowed Keenan Allen and the elite usage he still sees in this juggernaut of an offense the Los Angeles Chargers possess. Allen currently ranks 17th in point-per-reception formats for wide receivers, but if just a couple of things had broken his way, he would be comfortably in the top-12. The reason? His usage in the red zone.

First, the Chargers make so many trips to the red zone, they can sustain Williams, Allen, Austin Ekeler, and other players on offense. The Chargers are tied with Buffalo with 4.8 red zone trips per game, and in the last three games, they have scored a touchdown on 86% of those trips.