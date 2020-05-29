Fantasy Football Zero RB Backfield Report: AFC North

Zero RB has been one of the more popular contrarian strategies of the past half-decade in fantasy football. However, something that Davis Mattek has mentioned on the SportsGrid podcast is a potential lack of viable Zero RB candidates in today’s NFL. Essentially, the number of backfields that would produce a full-time starter or high-upside player with an injury may be more limited than they once were.

The Zero RB Backfield Report will look to dive into that hypothesis. I’ll take a look at each division in the NFL, breaking down the backfield of each team, and how viable it is for them to contain a Zero RB candidate.

Here are the divisions studied so far:

NFC East

NFC North

NFC West

NFC South

AFC East

Today the series continues with the AFC North.

Baltimore Ravens

Depth Chart: J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards

This projects to be one of the more split backfields in the league, especially after quarterback Lamar Jackson was responsible for 30% of Baltimore’s rush attempts himself in 2019. The selection of Dobbins will certainly add some explosiveness to the RB group, but he and the incumbent Ingram are both coming off the board in the fifth round. Sure, Ingram was an RB1 last year on this team, but it required him scoring a touchdown on 6.5% of his opportunities. Backfield regression is due, and this split is unappealing. Edwards and 2019 fourth-rounder Justice Hill also lurk as talented players that could steal touches in the event of an injury rather than a true workhorse be established. This is a backfield to avoid.

Verdict: No Zero RB candidates

Cincinnati Bengals

Depth Chart: Joe Mixon, Gio Bernard, Trayveon Williams

Mixon was the workhorse of this backfield in 2019, and should be again in 2020. There has been talk of a holdout for a new contract, but it is certainly possible the Bengals give Mixon what he wants before it becomes a problem. Though he has been a productive member of the team for years, Bernard is a potential cap casualty to help make that happen. The Bengals could save about $8 million on the cap the next two seasons by cutting him, and the team seems to at least be intrigued by Williams, who was a sixth round pick last year. I have some trepidation about buying either of these backups now, but think Williams has the most upside when considering he could enter the season as the first backup to Mixon and little behind him.

Verdict: Trayveon Williams (FFPC ADP RB90) is a Zero RB candidate

Cleveland Browns

Depth Chart: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Dontrell Hilliard

Chubb fans were hoping the Browns would let Hunt walk after 2019, but they placed a second-round tender on him instead as a restricted free-agent. Chubb is a high second-round pick right now in drafts, but Hunt finds himself at the end of the fifth after catching 37 passes in eight games. It is worth noting that he saw 31.4% of his snaps in the slot or out wide last season, but that was without Rashard Higgins or David Njoku. With Austin Hooper now in the mix, and Higgins healthy, along with a completely new coaching staff, it is difficult to pinpoint what Hunt’s usage will look like in 2020. It is possible, perhaps even likely, that fantasy gamers are paying a high price tag for a handcuff. Even if Hunt has tremendous upside in the event of a Chubb injury, this seems steep.

Verdict: No Zero RB candidates

Pittsburgh Steelers

Depth Chart: James Conner, Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland

Predictions on Steeler RB usage have been all over the map, and it is certainly reasonable considering all of the bodies they have for the backfield. In addition to the names above, Jaylen Samuels remains with the team. I actually think that Conner represents the player with the most to gain here on his ADP, as he could get back to being the first round value he was entering 2019 drafts. Alas, he probably comes off the board too soon (fourth round) to be considered a true Zero RB play. The rest of the backfield has appealing pieces, but none that stand out to me as potential workhorses in Conner’s absence.

Verdict: No Zero RB candidates