Fantasy Football Zero RB Backfield Report: NFC South

Zero RB has been one of the more popular contrarian strategies of the past half-decade in fantasy football. However, something that Davis Mattek has mentioned on the SportsGrid podcast is a potential lack of viable Zero RB candidates in today’s NFL. Essentially, the number of backfields that would produce a full-time starter or high-upside player with an injury may be more limited than they once were.

The Zero RB Backfield Report will look to dive into that hypothesis. I’ll take a look at each division in the NFL, breaking down the backfield of each team, and how viable it is for them to contain a Zero RB candidate.

Here are the divisions studied so far:

NFC East

NFC North

NFC West

Today the series continues with the NFC South.

Atlanta Falcons

Depth Chart: Todd Gurley, Ito Smith, Brian Hill

After releasing Devonta Freeman, the Falcons brought in Gurley to be their lead back. He has dealt with knee issues the last couple of seasons, but still appears to be poised for a pretty full workload when healthy. Should he struggle with health issues again, Atlanta would turn to Smith, Hill, and 2019 fifth-rounder Qadree Ollison. All three players have some level of workhorse experience from college, with Smith being the most accomplished three-down player. He ran ahead of Hill and Ollison to start 2019, but dealt with injury issues that kept him off the field. I’m still willing to bet he gets the first crack at touches in the event of a Gurley injury, but this could easily be a nasty committee. Still, his 20th round price tag is deep enough to take a flyer on .

Verdict: Ito Smith (FFPC ADP RB77) is a deep Zero RB candidate

Carolina Panthers

Depth Chart: Christian McCaffrey, Reggie Bonnafon, Jordan Scarlett

It is the McCaffrey show in Carolina, as the star RB posted one of the greatest PPR seasons of all-time in 2019. The Panthers rewarded him with a big contract. The depth chart is pretty barren behind CMC, as Bonnafon and Scarlett never reached 1,000 total yards in any collegiate season, and do not profile as high-usage players in the NFL. If McCaffrey ever went down, I would expect Joe Brady and the Panthers to just ratchet up the passing even more, and think there is a good chance Curtis Samuel gets asked to fill most of his role in the offense. Samuel carried the ball 172 times in college, averaging 7.5 yards per carry with 15 touchdowns.

Verdict: No Zero RB candidates (target Samuel late as your last WR)

New Orleans Saints

Depth Chart: Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Ty Montgomery

Injuries plagued Kamara’s 2019 season, but he still caught 81 passes for the third consecutive year, and was pacing a career high in carries through six weeks before the injuries started piling up. With Kamara off the field, Murray proved that he could produce some massive fantasy totals, with over 30 PPR points in both games he had the backfield to himself. He saw 7.3 carries and two targets per game between Weeks 11 and 16, a potential look at what his usage could be like in 2020. A part-time role in an explosive offensive paired with elite upside in the event of an injury is exactly what we should be looking for in a Zero RB target.

Verdict: Latavius Murray (FFPC ADP RB48) is a Zero RB candidate

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Depth Chart: Ronald Jones, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Calais Raymond

This is likely to be one of the more heavily debated fantasy backfields of 2020. Jones is the incumbent starter, coming off of the best season of his young career. Vaughn was selected in the third round of the draft, and his pass-catching ability should draw the eye of both Bruce Arians and Tom Brady for this offense. Dare Ogunbowale is also on the roster, but the selection of Raymond in the final round of the draft likely portends an end to his Tampa Bay stint as a pass-catching scat back. Jones and Vaughn are only a round and a half apart right now in drafts, with the rookie coming off the board at the end of round 6, and Jones lasting until the top of the eighth. Both players would likely be in for sizable workloads if anything happened to the other, though Arians’ desire to add a pass-catcher could mean Jones sees less of those snaps regardless. This offense should continue to score a lot, which means any RB absorbing most of the work has a tremendous ceiling. Both backs have Zero RB potential at their current prices.

Verdict: Ke’Shawn Vaughn (FFPC ADP RB31) and Ronald Jones (FFPC ADP RB35) are Zero RB candidates