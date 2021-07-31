Fernando Tatis is out of the starting lineup for the Padres on Saturday

Fernando Tatis is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Padres, BaseballPress.com reports. Tatis had to leave the game early Friday after attempting a hook slide and re-injuring his shoulder. Tatis has a shoulder subluxation that forced him to the injured list earlier this season and likely was aggravated once again during this slide. The Padres don’t currently believe that another trip to the IL will be necessary, but he could be unavailable for the next few days. Jake Croneworth is batting second and playing shortstop in his place.

The Padres are still chasing the Dodgers and Giants for supremacy in the National League West. Yu Darvish will start for them, and the Rockies will go with German Marquez.