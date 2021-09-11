Fernando Tatis Jr. Back at Shortstop Saturday Against the Dodgers

There is no disputing the importance of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s offensive contributions to the San Diego Padres. Now, his defensive versatility adds another dimension to the Padres lineup. After spending the last few weeks in the outfield, the Friars are moving Tatis Jr. back to shortstop for a critical matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

https://twitter.com/MikeDiGiovanna/status/1436813844672774146

Tatis Jr. is batting cleanup against Walker Buehler but has raked at Dodger Stadium this season. The reigning Silver Slugger is batting .455 at Chavez Ravine this season with a 1.636 on-base plus slugging percentage. The five home runs he has there are the most he has at any road stadium this season. Rostering Tatis Jr. on the after hours slate will cost $4,300 at FanDuel.

With Tatis Jr. at short, Wil Myers will be patrolling right field for San Diego. Myers is batting sixth and has a more modest $2,700 salary at FanDuel.

San Diego has no chance to catch the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants in the NL West, but they are tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL wild card position. Now that they are tied with the Reds, the Padres will want to avoid losing any ground in the wild card race, particularly with three other teams within 4.0 games of them.

The Padres have their work cut out for them against the Buehler and the Dodgers tonight. They enter the contest as +180 underdogs, having lost four straight against the defending World Series Champions.