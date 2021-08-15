Fernando Tatis Jr. Returns Sunday Starting in Right Field

There are few things as rigorous as an MLB schedule. 162 games from April to October, with only a handful of days off from start to finish. The San Diego Padres have noticed that the demanding schedule is impacting Fernando Tatis Jr., as their all-star is starting to suffer some wear and tear from his time at shortstop.

Tatis Jr. has had recurrent shoulder issues this season, resulting in two separate trips to the injured list. The reigning Silver Slugger recently landed on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation after sliding into third base against the Colorado Rockies. The Padres activated Tatis Jr. on Sunday and, in an attempt to protect his longevity, the Padres are starting him in right field against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

https://twitter.com/annieheilbrunn/status/1426967845208952835

The change of position is not reflected at FanDuel, as Tatis Jr. is still listed as a shortstop. Jake Cronenworth has taken over shortstop duties and has been solid defensively. The second-year player has a 98.0% fielding percentage at short this season. Rostering Tatis Jr. will cost $4,500 on the Sunday late slate, with Cronenworth’s salary listed at $3,600.

The Padres will be looking for a better outcome after getting no-hit by the Diamondbacks on Saturday night. The Friars are -174 favorites on the moneyline as they look to avoid the four-game sweep in Arizona.