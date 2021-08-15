Fernando Tatis Jr. Returns Sunday Starting in Right Field
August 15Grant WhiteSportsGrid
There are few things as rigorous as an MLB schedule. 162 games from April to October, with only a handful of days off from start to finish. The San Diego Padres have noticed that the demanding schedule is impacting Fernando Tatis Jr., as their all-star is starting to suffer some wear and tear from his time at shortstop.
Tatis Jr. has had recurrent shoulder issues this season, resulting in two separate trips to the injured list. The reigning Silver Slugger recently landed on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation after sliding into third base against the Colorado Rockies. The Padres activated Tatis Jr. on Sunday and, in an attempt to protect his longevity, the Padres are starting him in right field against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The change of position is not reflected at FanDuel, as Tatis Jr. is still listed as a shortstop. Jake Cronenworth has taken over shortstop duties and has been solid defensively. The second-year player has a 98.0% fielding percentage at short this season. Rostering Tatis Jr. will cost $4,500 on the Sunday late slate, with Cronenworth’s salary listed at $3,600.
The Padres will be looking for a better outcome after getting no-hit by the Diamondbacks on Saturday night. The Friars are -174 favorites on the moneyline as they look to avoid the four-game sweep in Arizona.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.