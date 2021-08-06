Fernando Tatis on the road to recovery for the Padres
August 6George KurtzSportsGrid
Fernando Tatis is making progress in his recovery from a shoulder injury for the Padres, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Tatis has had that shoulder pop out of place at least three times this season and will eventually need it surgically repaired. The Padres were initially worried that he would miss the rest of the season after this latest incident, but reports now suggest he could return sooner rather than later. Tatis is hitting in the cage, and the next step would be to hit on the field. The shoulder is likely to be a problem all season long, but Tatis seems to be prepared to try and play through it and then have it repaired as soon as the Padres season is done.
The Padres still hold the second wildcard spot on the National League and open up a three-game set versus the Diamondbacks on Friday. Ryan Weathers starts for the Padres, and Caleb Smith of the Dbacks will oppose him. The Padres are -111 (-1.5) on the run line, -220 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 7.5, over (-120), and the under (-102). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
