Former Eagles WR Jordan Matthews attempting NFL comeback as a TE

It looks like Jordan Matthews is really going out of his way to potentially please fantasy owners if his transition from wide receiver to tight end comes with dual position eligibility.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1415315612172263428

Of course, there are no guarantees Matthews even makes a team never mind plays enough wide receiver sets to be granted the ever-elusive WR/TE multi-position slot in fantasy football.

In real life, Matthews was drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014. The Vanderbilt product was an immediate fantasy and NFL impact receiver with 872 yards to go along with eight touchdowns in his rookie season where he played all 16 games and started ten.

The Madison, Alabama native had his best showing in his second year with Philly. In 2015 Matthews caught 85 balls on 126 targets and missed the 1,000-yard milestone by just three ticks. He once again came away with eight TDs and did not miss a game.

Matthews, who turns 29 on July 16th was last in the league in 2020 when he suited up for just one game for the San Francisco 49ers.

He has packed on some serious pounds in his attempt to re-invent himself in the NFL as a jacked-up tight end. If Matthews did pick up some major pointers from training partner and two-time Pro Bowler George Kittle don’t be surprised to see him inked somewhere and keep him on your fantasy radar