Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports four Cleveland Browns wide receivers are inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets, after being identified as high-risk close contacts to a teammate who tested positive for COVID-19.

Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge are all unavailable, leaving Marvin Hall as the lead receiver. Hall is priced at $4,900 on FanDuel.

A member of the Detroit Lions this season, Hall has caught 17 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. He last played in Week 12 for the Lions in a loss to the Houston Texans.

With most of the receiving corps out this week, quarterback Baker Mayfield is left without many options after Hall. Expect tight ends Austin Hooper, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant to see increased volume. Hooper is priced at $5,100 and Njoku and Bryant are both priced at $5,000 on FanDuel.

The Jets defense have allowed 25.81 points to opposing wide receivers and 12.19 points to tight ends this season.

The Browns are a 6.5-point home underdog against the Jets on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 43.5 total.