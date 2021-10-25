Four NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday, October 25

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays.

If you’re looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup.

Let’s take a look at players who can help fill in the gaps in your lineup.

Scottie Barnes, F, Toronto Raptors ($5,100)

The Scottie Barnes secret is out.

The Raptors rookie went off in Boston on Friday with 25 points and 13 rebounds, but his salary has not adjusted to what has been a tremendous role for the Toronto forward.

Barnes is one of five Raptors with a usage rate between 20.0% and 26.0%, so it helps that he is the second-lowest salaried player in such a log jam. His 0.94 FanDuel points per minute rate — ahead of OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet — has been quite the surprise, as well.

He will be a popular value play but is one of the best ways to access a crowded Toronto offense against the Bulls.

George Hill, G, Milwaukee Bucks ($4,300)

Sometimes you have to plug your nose in cash games.

George Hill is not likely to erupt with a 40-burger for Milwaukee any time soon, but he is still a solid value play for the Bucks tonight. Jrue Holiday is doubtful for Monday’s contest with an ankle injury, and the expectation is he will sit as he did Thursday in Miami.

Hill played 28 minutes in a complete blowout in that game, so his role on the court with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton should be more than passable at this salary. He should coast past value at 0.71 FanDuel points per minute this season with a 30-plus minute role.

Although his low usage rate (15.9%) makes him far from a must in tournaments, he will be a popular cog in many FanDuel lineups on Monday.

Franz Wagner, G/F, Orlando Magic ($4,100)

Franz Wagner is in the exact situation Scottie Barnes was in before Friday’s eruption.

Wagner is playing a ton of minutes for the Magic — as anyone with an iota of talent would. He’s seen at least 32 minutes in every contest, and that vaulted to 38 minutes Sunday against the Knicks.

His 15.1% usage rate and 0.70 FanDuel points per minute marks leave plenty to be desired, but Wagner has met or exceeded requisite value in two of his three games so far.

With Jalen Suggs struggling, Wagner’s role is presumed to be safe as long as Gary Harris (hamstring) remains on the sidelines. Even then, it’s likely Cole Anthony gets the boot to the bench.

With Harris questionable, Wagner and Anthony are among numberFire’s two top projected value scores entering Monday’s slate.

Nassir Little, F, Portland Trail Blazers ($4,000)

A crucial part of game stacks is the value to jam in the studs to smash value. Nassir Little can help with that in Monday’s top fantasy contest.

With a game total of 231.0, the Clippers and Trail Blazers bout should be a focal point of most daily fantasy tournament builds this evening. Fitting in Paul George and Damian Lillard within the same lineup was significantly more difficult before the unfortunate injury to Norman Powell.

Powell will miss Monday’s contest with a knee injury he suffered Saturday against Phoenix. In his place in that game, Little started the second half and played 27 minutes overall.

In seasons past, that would have been news to scoff at. Little only produced 0.69 FanDuel points per minute in limited action last season. However, he played well in the contest with 11 points and seven rebounds, so Little may contribute to the Blazers’ offense more than in previous years.

The Clippers also tend to play small, which might keep Little on the court ahead of Jusuf Nurkic in certain spots, which only helps his floor. He is certainly cash-game viable, too.