Four NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday, October 28

In any daily fantasy lineup, spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup.

In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and paying that much for him would be a huge mistake. Let’s make sure we are paying up in the right spots when building our lineups tonight.

Thursday night has nine games in all, so let’s try to find the best studs out there.

Sebastian Aho, Center, Carolina Hurricanes

FanDuel Salary: $8,500

The best play from the center position on Thursday night may be Sebastian Aho. Carolina enters rested while the Boston Bruins just played last night against the Florida Panthers.

The Carolina Hurricanes are rather good, and Aho leads the way. The center has four goals and seven real-world points in five games. He is averaging nearly three shots on goal a game and well over that in attempts.

The Hurricanes have a low expected goal total on the night (2.71), but this is also a tight game environment that could see extra time. Roll with Carolina anyway and look to use Teuvo Teravainen or even Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Even Andrei Svechnikov in a power-play set up with one of the budget-friendly defensemen could work.

Kyle Connor, Wing, Winnipeg Jets

FanDuel Salary: $8,300

Kyle Connor is in another prime matchup against the Kings. Los Angeles is now injured in some vital defensive spots. They will be without Drew Doughty for eight weeks and Sean Walker for the entire season.

The Winnipeg Jets have an expected goal total of 2.98 on Thursday night, and they have had success against the Western Conference teams. Even on an off night on Tuesday, Connor still had four scoring chances, three shots, an assist, and even hit a post.

Connor is easy to stack with value forwards and even defensemen like Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk. It could be quite a long night for the LA Kings.

Matt Dumba, Defenseman, Minnesota Wild

FanDuel Salary: $4,700

Mathew Dumba has had an excellent start with a goal, three assists, and 22 shots on goal — even this crazy weather. The Minnesota Wild defenseman fills a lot of categories.

So, Dumba expects to see a few more shots on goal from the defenseman on Thursday night. Seattle is not an easy team to play against, but they are ninth-worst in Corsi allowed (293) on the young season.

With that propensity to give up shots, Dumba could post double-digit points.

Cam Talbot, Goalie, Minnesota Wild

FanDuel Salary: $8,500

Cam Talbot is expected to start versus a Kraken team that can put pucks on nets.

The Kraken, while leaky defensively as mentioned with Dumba, are also ninth-best in Corsi For (286). Seattle is also at home, so while it is a difficult matchup, the high shot volume is what makes Talbot’s ceiling appealing.

Talbot is looking to clean up his 90.41 save percentage after what appear to be tougher matchups than expected, entering the season with Nashville and Vancouver.

Chris Wassel is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Chris Wassel also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username chriswassel. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are their personal views, they may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with their personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.