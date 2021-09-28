Fractured Thumb For Giants Brandon Belt

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that x-rays show that Giants’ first baseman, Brandon Belt, has a fracture in his left thumb.

An x-ray revealed a fractured thumb for Brandon Belt. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 28, 2021

Belt’s been a big part of the Giants’ success as he’s hit 29 home runs in just 325 at-bats. That’s essentially a home run every 11.21 at-bats.

The injury couldn’t come at a worse time for the Giants, with just six remaining in the season. San Francisco has the best record in baseball at 102-54 but has yet to clinch the NL West division. It’ll still need to play out the remainder of its regular-season schedule as the Dodgers sit just two games behind. If San Francisco manages to win the division, it would avoid the wild-card spot and gain some additional days of rest. However, it’s not clear at this time as to the timetable for Belt’s return.

