Framber Valdez Scratched Thursday

https://twitter.com/JuliaMorales/status/1438593221341364227

Valdez was initially slated to start Thursday’s contest vs. the Rangers, but he has been scratched due to a small cut on his left hand. Luis Garcia was expected to start on Friday, but he has been moved up to take Valdez’s spot on Thursday. Valdez suffered the cut on his hand on Wednesday, and it’s unclear when he will be able to return to the rotation.

Valdez has put together a solid season for the Astros. He’s posted a 3.26 ERA through 19 starts while averaging 8.46 strikeouts per nine innings. His advanced metrics aren’t as impressive, but his 3.96 FIP is still solid.

The Astros have been one of the best teams in baseball this season. Their 85-60 record trails only the Rays in the American League, and they lead all AL teams with a +190 run differential. They own a 7.0-game lead over the A’s in the AL West standings, and FanGraphs gives them a 99.5% chance of making the postseason.

The Astros are listed as -205 favorites vs. the Rangers Thursday on FanDuel Sportsbook.