Francisco Lindor Returns to Mets Lineup Tuesday

Mike Puma reports New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will play in Tuesday’s series opener against the San Francisco Giants.

Lindor has missed more than a month of playing time due to an oblique injury. He last started in a July 16, 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, going 1-for-3, leaving the game in the fifth inning because of the injury.

In his first season with the Mets, Lindor has played 88 games, slashing .228/.326/.376 with 11 home runs. He is priced at $3,300 on FanDuel and will bat third in the series opener.

The Mets, with a 61-63 record, are currently third in the National League East are 6.5-games behind the Atlanta Braves for the lead in the division and seven games out of wild card contention. They will open a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants facing Sammy Long, who makes his fifth start of the year. The rookie has a 1-1 record, with a 5.72 ERA, 25% K rate and a 1.27 WHIP.

New York is a -118 home Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an 8.5-run total.