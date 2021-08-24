Francisco Lindor Returns to Mets Lineup Tuesday

Lindor has missed more than a month of playing time due to an oblique injury. He last started in a July 16, 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, going 1-for-3, leaving the game in the fifth inning because of the injury.
In his first season with the Mets, Lindor has played 88 games, slashing .228/.326/.376 with 11 home runs. He is priced at $3,300 on FanDuel and will bat third in the series opener.
The Mets, with a 61-63 record, are currently third in the National League East are 6.5-games behind the Atlanta Braves for the lead in the division and seven games out of wild card contention. They will open a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants facing Sammy Long, who makes his fifth start of the year. The rookie has a 1-1 record, with a 5.72 ERA, 25% K rate and a 1.27 WHIP.
New York is a -118 home Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an 8.5-run total.
