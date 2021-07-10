Frank Clark charged with felony weapons possession

Frank Clark of the Chiefs has been charged with one felony count of possessing an assault weapon in Los Angeles, ESPN.com reports. Clark was arrested in June on the weapons charge and will be arraigned on July 14. Clark is in the third year of a five-year $66 million contract. His numbers have tumbled since signing that contract, as both his tackles and sacks have declined since the 2018 season.

While we don’t know when the legal proceedings will end for Clark, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell may not wait for those results before decided to take action. Clark may end up being suspended for part of the upcoming 2021 season.

