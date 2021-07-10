Frank Clark charged with felony weapons possession
July 10George KurtzSportsGrid
Frank Clark of the Chiefs has been charged with one felony count of possessing an assault weapon in Los Angeles, ESPN.com reports. Clark was arrested in June on the weapons charge and will be arraigned on July 14. Clark is in the third year of a five-year $66 million contract. His numbers have tumbled since signing that contract, as both his tackles and sacks have declined since the 2018 season.
While we don’t know when the legal proceedings will end for Clark, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell may not wait for those results before decided to take action. Clark may end up being suspended for part of the upcoming 2021 season.
With or without Clark, the Chiefs are still one of the favorites to win both the AFC West (-280), represent the AFC in the Super Bowl (+260), and dethrone the Buccaneers as champions of the NFL (+500). You can find these odds and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.