Frank Gore suffers season-ending lung injury

Frank Gore may have played his last game as a New York Jet and his last game in the NFL. Only time will tell if the ageless one can find a suitor for the 2021 season. After leading the Jets in carries on Sunday, it was announced Gore suffered a lung contusion in the win over Cleveland. While the injury isn’t considered overly serious, it will keep Gore out of the season finale.
The year 2020 marks the 16th consecutive season the former 49ers put up 500-plus rushing yards and 125-plus carries, which are both NFL records. Gore is just 726 yards away from Walter Payton for the second-most career rushing yards in league history. The third-round pick from the 2005 draft sits with a magical number of 16,000 career rushing yards on the nose.
La’Mical Perine should be the lead back in a pretty good matchup with the Patriots and their No. 27 ranked run defense. Ty Johnson and Josh Adams should also be in the mix for carries. Perine is really the only back lightly glancing at. He’s available in almost 90 percent of traditional fantasy leagues and carries a $5000 price tag in FanDuel DFS.
