Frank Ntilikina Signs with Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have announced the team has signed guard Frank Ntilikina.

A lottery pick for the New York Knicks in 2017, Ntilikina spent four seasons a member of the Knicks, playing 211 games, averaging 19 minutes, five points, two rebounds and three assists per game. Playing only 33 games in the 2020 season, Ntilikina averaged 10 minutes, three points, one rebound and one assist per game, mainly due to a crowded guard position featuring Derrick Rose, Elfrid Payton and Immanuel Quickley.

Ntilikina will join the Mavericks, who are also deep at guard, with primary playmaker Luka Doncic, Trey Burke, Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Mavericks posted a 42-30 record last year, losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games. Dallas will open up the 2021 season on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavericks are a 2.5-point underdog against the Hawks on FanDuel Sportsbook and are +2900 to win the 2022 NBA Championship.