Frank Reich Tests Positive for COVID-19

Reich is fully vaccinated against the virus, but he will be forced to quarantine per the NFL’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. It’s unclear when he’ll return to the team, and the Colts are set to kick off training camp on Wednesday.
Colts GM Chris Ballard told reporters that 60% of the team’s players have had at least one vaccination, which puts the Colts among the league’s most unvaccinated teams. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that 13 vaccinated staffers and four players have tested positive for the virus over the past month, as COVID cases across the country continue to rise. Schefter added that the league could increase COVID testing for vaccinated players and coaches as a response.
The league also recently announced stricter penalties for teams that are forced to postpone games due to COVID. Teams will be awarded a loss if they cannot reschedule during the 18-week regular season, and players for both teams will not receive their weekly game check. The Chiefs enter the year as +500 favorites to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook.
