Freddie Freeman Out of Braves Lineup Sunday

Atlanta radio station 680 The Fan reports Atlanta Braves’ first baseman Freddie Freeman will sit out of Sunday’s series finale with the Washington Nationals due to an upper respiratory infection.

Freeman reportedly felt sick and dizzy before leaving Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Nationals, leaving the game after the first inning after going 0-for-1.

Freeman has appeared in 111 games this season, a regular fixture in the Braves lineup, slashing .294/.395/.504 with 24 home runs.

Austin Riley will take over first base duties in place of Freeman Sunday. Riley, priced at $3,500 on FanDuel, typically sees playing time at third base. He has appeared in 111 games this season, hitting .291 with a .369 OBP and 23 home runs.

The Braves will look to go for the series sweep against the Nationals Sunday and face Patrick Corbin, who makes his 22nd start. With a 6-10 record, Corbin has a 5.74 ERA, 17% K rate, and a 1.44 WHIP.

Atlanta is a -220 home Moneyline favorite against Washington on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a nine-run total.