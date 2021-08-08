Freddie Freeman Out of Braves Lineup Sunday

Freeman reportedly felt sick and dizzy before leaving Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Nationals, leaving the game after the first inning after going 0-for-1.
Freeman has appeared in 111 games this season, a regular fixture in the Braves lineup, slashing .294/.395/.504 with 24 home runs.
Austin Riley will take over first base duties in place of Freeman Sunday. Riley, priced at $3,500 on FanDuel, typically sees playing time at third base. He has appeared in 111 games this season, hitting .291 with a .369 OBP and 23 home runs.
The Braves will look to go for the series sweep against the Nationals Sunday and face Patrick Corbin, who makes his 22nd start. With a 6-10 record, Corbin has a 5.74 ERA, 17% K rate, and a 1.44 WHIP.
Atlanta is a -220 home Moneyline favorite against Washington on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a nine-run total.
