Garrett Cleavinger to Open for Dodgers Sunday

Trevor Bauer was expected to start earlier in the week but has been placed on a seven-day administrative leave because of allegations of sexual assault.
Cleavinger has appeared in 14 games this season, posting a 2-3 ERA with a 24.6% K rate and a 1.70 WHIP. He last pitched in a 10-5 Dodgers win over the Washington Nationals on July 2, throwing 1/3 of an inning in relief. He allowed two hits and struck out one batter.
Veteran David Price is expected to pitch in long relief Sunday after Cleavinger. In his 13th season, Price has a 3-0 record, with one save, making 22 appearances and three starts this season. He has a 3.86 ERA with a 20.7% K rate and a 1.68 WHIP.
The Dodgers will look to go for the series sweep against the National Sunday. Los Angeles is a -144 road Moneyline favorite against the Nationals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a nine-run total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.