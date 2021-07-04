Garrett Cleavinger to Open for Dodgers Sunday

Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports Garrett Cleavinger will open for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their series finale against the Washington Nationals.

Trevor Bauer was expected to start earlier in the week but has been placed on a seven-day administrative leave because of allegations of sexual assault.

Cleavinger has appeared in 14 games this season, posting a 2-3 ERA with a 24.6% K rate and a 1.70 WHIP. He last pitched in a 10-5 Dodgers win over the Washington Nationals on July 2, throwing 1/3 of an inning in relief. He allowed two hits and struck out one batter.

Veteran David Price is expected to pitch in long relief Sunday after Cleavinger. In his 13th season, Price has a 3-0 record, with one save, making 22 appearances and three starts this season. He has a 3.86 ERA with a 20.7% K rate and a 1.68 WHIP.

The Dodgers will look to go for the series sweep against the National Sunday. Los Angeles is a -144 road Moneyline favorite against the Nationals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a nine-run total.