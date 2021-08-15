Gary Sanchez Could be Activated on Tuesday

Gary Sanchez’s time on the injured list following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis is coming to a close. Bryan Hoch confirmed that the New York Yankees catcher will get a few at-bats with their Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, and could be cleared to rejoin the big club on Tuesday. Sanchez has been out of action since August 4.
Sanchez rebounded following a disastrous 2020 campaign, in which he set career lows across the board. The former Silver Slugger has brought his on-base percentage above his career average, but batting average and slugging percentage remain below career benchmarks.
Kyle Higashioka’s usage will decrease with Sanchez back in the lineup. Higashioka has also struggled offensively this season, posting a .643 on-base plus slugging percentage in 131 at-bats. He’ll move back into a reserve role with Sanchez healthy.
The Yankees should have Sanchez back in the lineup for their doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox. It’s an important three-game set as New York trails the Sox for the final wild card spot by 2.5 games.
Before they get there, the Yankees conclude their series against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday and have a makeup game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. The Yanks enter this afternoon’s contest as +144 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.