Gary Sanchez Could be Activated on Tuesday

Gary Sanchez’s time on the injured list following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis is coming to a close. Bryan Hoch confirmed that the New York Yankees catcher will get a few at-bats with their Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, and could be cleared to rejoin the big club on Tuesday. Sanchez has been out of action since August 4.

https://twitter.com/BryanHoch/status/1426952723203768321

Sanchez rebounded following a disastrous 2020 campaign, in which he set career lows across the board. The former Silver Slugger has brought his on-base percentage above his career average, but batting average and slugging percentage remain below career benchmarks.

Kyle Higashioka’s usage will decrease with Sanchez back in the lineup. Higashioka has also struggled offensively this season, posting a .643 on-base plus slugging percentage in 131 at-bats. He’ll move back into a reserve role with Sanchez healthy.

The Yankees should have Sanchez back in the lineup for their doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox. It’s an important three-game set as New York trails the Sox for the final wild card spot by 2.5 games.

Before they get there, the Yankees conclude their series against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday and have a makeup game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. The Yanks enter this afternoon’s contest as +144 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.