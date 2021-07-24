Gary Sanchez out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Yankees

Gary Sanchez is out of the lineup Saturday for the Yankees, BaseballPress.com reports. Sanchez had to leave the game early Friday due to back spasms and will get the day off Saturday. There is no word from the Yankees about whether or not Sanchez would be available to pinch hit or play if Rob Brantly were to get hurt.

In other Yankee injury news, the team and manager Aaron Boone are hoping that Gio Urshela (COVID) could return to the starting lineup Sunday and Aaron Judge (COVID) at some point during the series versus the Rays this week. Giancarlo Stanton could play the outfield for the first time Sunday in Fenway Park.

The Yankees will play the Red Sox in game three of a four-game series Saturday afternoon. The Yanks have lost the first two games of this series and are 2-8 versus the Sox so far this season. A pair of Tommy John surgery recoveries will start this contest. Nathan Eovaldi goes for the Sox and Jameson Taillon for the Yankees. The Yanks are -132 (+1.5) on the run line, +144 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-110), and the under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.