Gary Sanchez Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Yankees continue to struggle with COVID-19. Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery had previously tested positive for the virus, and six team members were sidelined due to COVID earlier this month. Sanchez became the latest member of the team to test positive, which the team announced on Thursday. Kyle Higashioka figures to handle most of the catching duties in his absence, and he will be in the lineup Thursday vs. the Mariners.
Sanchez has had a bounce-back season after a disastrous campaign in 2020. He struggled to a 68 wRC+ over 49 games, but he’s increased that figure to 114 this season. He’s also launched 17 homers, which is tied for the second-highest mark on the team.
The Yankees are trying to push for one of the final spots in the postseason, and they’re currently 2.0 games behind the Athletics in the Wild Card standings. They’ll start a huge series vs. the Mariners on Thursday, and they’re listed as -205 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
