Gavin Lux Unlikely to Play Over Coming Days

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without Gavin Lux over the coming days. Lux was lifted in the ninth inning of Sunday’s loss to the Colorado Rockies with a hamstring injury. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts confirmed after the game that Lux was dealing with a cramp or a strain will be re-evaluated and probably won’t play for at least a couple of days.

https://twitter.com/BillShaikin/status/1416898302751219713

Lux’s absence creates a hole in the middle infield. The 23-year-old was replacing injured shortstop Corey Seager, who has been out of action since early May. Seager’s return is not imminent, which means that Chris Taylor will likely handle shortstop duties until Lux or Seager receive the all-clear.

Max Muncy moved over the second in today’s contest, but Zach McKinstry has served as a utility player for the Dodgers and could fill in at second base in the short term.

The Dodgers missed an opportunity to move into a tie for the lead in the NL West, losing in extras to the Rockies after leading the game heading into the ninth. They will host the San Francisco Giants for four games starting tomorrow night.