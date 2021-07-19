Geno Atkins Cleared For All Football Activities

Atkins suffered a torn rotator cuff last season, but he is officially good to go. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Atkins was cleared for all football activity in mid-June by Dr. Dan Cooper, and he should start to draw interest on the free-agent market soon.
Atkins spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bengals, and he was an absolute menace as an interior pass rusher. He racked up at least nine sacks in four straight seasons from 2015 through 2018, but his play has dwindled over the past two years. He managed just 4.5 sacks in 16 games in 2019, and he didn’t record a single sack in eight games last season. Overall, he earned a Pro Football Focus grade of just 61.4 as a pass rusher, which was the lowest mark of his career. Still, someone will give Atkins a chance given his previous production.
If he can recapture his pre-injury form, he has the potential to be one of the most impactful players still left on the market. Atkins isn’t currently listed as an option for Comeback Player of the Year on FanDuel Sportsbook, but he could put himself in the conversation with a big season.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.