Geno Atkins Visiting With Seahawks on Monday

Atkins underwent rotator cuff surgery in June, but doctors have cleared him to participate in football activities. He has reportedly been searching for the right situation, and he will visit the Seahawks on Monday. If the two sides can reach an agreement, he would team up with former Bengals’ teammate Carlos Dunlap to give the Seahawks a boost on the defensive line. The Seahawks ranked just 16th in adjusted sack rate last season, so Atkins would be a big addition.

Atkins was limited to eight games and zero starts last season, but he has previously been one of the best interior pass rushers in the league. He recorded at least nine sacks in each season from 2015 through 2018, and he’s finished in the top 20 in terms of Pro Football Focus grade for interior defenders in nine of the past 11 seasons.

The Seahawks are currently listed at +2000 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook.