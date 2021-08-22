Geno Smith Cleared to Return, Could Play Saturday

Geno Smith spent all week unable to practice while in concussion protocol but was cleared in time to join the Seattle Seahawks for their game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday night.

https://twitter.com/bcondotta/status/1429235805495586816

Smith suffered the injury after taking a big blind-side hit in the Seahawks preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. 2021 will be Smith’s second season with the Seahawks. The eight-year veteran appeared in just one game for Seattle last season, going 4-for-5 for 33 yards. Smith will see a similar workload behind Russell Wilson again this season.

The Seahawks enter the season behind the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams with +280 odds to win the NFC West. Their +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl also place them behind their division counterparts on the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, but the Seahawks still have the ninth-shortest odds to end the season as champions.

Seattle hosts Denver on Saturday night as +4.5 underdogs with a total set at 37.5.