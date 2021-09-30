George Kittle Expected to Miss Thursday’s Practice

https://twitter.com/CamInman/status/1443659278930219035

Kittle is expected to sit for the second straight day to start the week, but head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that he’s not worried about Kittle’s availability for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Seahawks. Still, two missed practices is a bit concerning. It would be nice to see him suit up for at least a limited practice on Friday, but expect him to be in the lineup. If he is surprisingly ruled out, Ross Dwelley would be the next man up at the tight end position.

Kittle has had a slow start to his season, but he’s coming off his best game of the year in Week 3. He racked up nine targets, seven catches, and 92 yards, and he even added one rush for nine yards. Kittle’s 18 targets for the year ranks second on the squad, but he is well behind Deebo Samuel in that department. No one else on the roster has accrued more than eight targets through the first three weeks.

The 49ers are currently listed as three-point home favorites vs. the Seahawks on FanDuel Sportsbook.