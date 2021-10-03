George Kittle Expected to Play Sunday Against Seahawks

Kittle is dealing with a lingering calf injury, and barring setbacks in pregame warmups, will return to the 49ers’ receiving corps. Kittle saw nine targets in a Week 3, 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers, catching seven passes for 92 yards. A preferred weapon for quarterback Jimmy Garappolo, Kittle is second in target share in the 49ers receiving corps with 19% of San Francisco’s looks, behind team leader Deebo Samuel.
Kittle is priced at $6,700 on FanDuel and faces a Seattle Seahawks defense ranked 24th in DVOA, allowing 283 passing yards to a Minnesota Vikings offense in 30-17 loss in Week 3.
In an NFC West matchup with one of the highest totals on the slate at 51.5-points, the San Francisco 49ers are a 2.5-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Seattle Seahawks.
