George Kittle Expected to Play Sunday Against Seahawks

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports San Francisco 49ers’ tight end George Kittle is expected to play in a Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kittle is dealing with a lingering calf injury, and barring setbacks in pregame warmups, will return to the 49ers’ receiving corps. Kittle saw nine targets in a Week 3, 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers, catching seven passes for 92 yards. A preferred weapon for quarterback Jimmy Garappolo, Kittle is second in target share in the 49ers receiving corps with 19% of San Francisco’s looks, behind team leader Deebo Samuel.

Kittle is priced at $6,700 on FanDuel and faces a Seattle Seahawks defense ranked 24th in DVOA, allowing 283 passing yards to a Minnesota Vikings offense in 30-17 loss in Week 3.

In an NFC West matchup with one of the highest totals on the slate at 51.5-points, the San Francisco 49ers are a 2.5-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Seattle Seahawks.