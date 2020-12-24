George Kittle to return Saturday for San Francisco
December 24George KurtzSportsGrid
George Kittle will return to action Saturday versus the Cardinals. Kittle has missed the past six games due to a foot injury, one of a slew of 49ers who have missed time this season. Now, before you rush to go and insert Kittle back into your starting lineup, keep in mind that coach Kyle Shanahan has stated that Kittle will likely be on a pitch count. We just don’t know what that count might be, so proceed with caution here. It’s also worth noting that the 49ers will be down their third-string quarterback in C.J. Beathard. That being said, if Kittle isn’t too rusty, it’s not like the 49ers are loaded with healthy options for Beathard to target versus Arizona on Saturday.
Before the injury, Kittle had 37 receptions for 434 yards and two touchdowns in six games. However, this has been a trying season for Kittle as he has played one game, missed two, played five, and missed six games. Can you really trust him in your fantasy championship? That answer likely depends on what other options you have. Personally, I have Kittle as a low-end tight end one this week. As for daily fantasy, Kittle is going for $6,000, and that may be somewhat of a bargain should he play anywhere near a full complement of snaps.
